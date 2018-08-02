ANIMAL RESCUE

LA city animal shelters full to capacity

Los Angeles city animal shelters are at max capacity and need help.

LOS ANGELES --
Los Angeles city animal shelters are at max capacity and need help, according to LA Animal Services.

The South Los Angeles shelter, in particular, is putting out the call for foster families, adopters and supplies.

With all six shelters at capacity, many dogs and cats are in danger of being euthanized if they don't find homes soon.

The agency is also urging pet owners to take advantage of the free and discount spay and neuter vouchers they offer to all LA city residents for cats, dogs and rabbits.
