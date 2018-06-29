Man charged with animal cruelty after washing dogs at car wash

MICHIGAN --A Michigan man has voluntarily given up two German Shepherds after video surfaced of him washing the dogs in a car wash.
RELATED: Man accused of slamming puppy on ground sought in San Francisco
The surveillance footage shows the two dogs tied to a wall as the man used a high-pressure hose to wash them off.
He says he rescued the dogs from a neglectful owner earlier that day, and that he wanted to clean their matted fur.
RELATED: Sources: Suspect in dog's death in San Francisco arrested 40 times previously
He says he didn't realize the car wash soap would hurt the dogs.
The dogs were taken to a local vet, and police say they are in good condition.
The man will face animal cruelty charges.