SIERRA CITY, Calif. (KGO) --It's not every day you find a bear trapped inside a dumpster. But that's exactly what happened to Bryan Davey in Northern California.
Davey lifted the lid after he heard a heard ruckus coming from the dumpster. The bear wasted no time escaping.
Davey shared video of the ordeal. It shows the bear jumping out and running into the woods at Kentucky Mine Historic Park and Museum in Sierra City on August 29.
There was a mess left behind, probably from the hungry animal foraging for food.
