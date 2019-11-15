Meet Perfect Pet, Bill Nye!This loveable, Meet Perfect Pet, Bill Nye. He is 6-years old. We are told he's very friendly and loves to meet new people.He got his name because he's so smart.He also knows tricks.Bill Nye can sit, go to the mat, high five, spin clockwise and counter clockwise, jump over your arm, jump through your arms and go to the create.He likes to learn and keep busy, so he needs a home that will give him playtime sessions several times a day.Since Bill Nye is an adult cat, he is free to adopt if you get him today.201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-3548901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035(408) 262-21338323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621(510) 569-07021590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501(510) 337-85651450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010(650)340-7022201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-354810342 Old Redwood HwyWindsor, Calif. 95492(707) 433-4377171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949(415) 506-6265