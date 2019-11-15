Meet Perfect Pet, Bill Nye!
This loveable, Meet Perfect Pet, Bill Nye. He is 6-years old. We are told he's very friendly and loves to meet new people.
He got his name because he's so smart.
He also knows tricks.
Bill Nye can sit, go to the mat, high five, spin clockwise and counter clockwise, jump over your arm, jump through your arms and go to the create.
He likes to learn and keep busy, so he needs a home that will give him playtime sessions several times a day.
Since Bill Nye is an adult cat, he is free to adopt if you get him today.
San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook
Other Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:
Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Facebook
East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Facebook
Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook
Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook
San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook
Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, Calif. 95492
www.greendogproject.org
Facebook
(707) 433-4377
Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumane.org
Facebook
Meet Perfect Pet, Bill Nye!
PERFECT PET
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News