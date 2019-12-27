perfect pet

Meet Perfect Pet Dash!

(Green Dog Rescue Project)

Meet Perfect Pet Dash! He's a very handsome 2-year-old Boston Terrier, currently with the Greendog Rescue Project. He is fun, playful and loves people. He is great with children but should be an only pet in his forever home. Dash loves walks, is good on a leash and knows some commands. He likes stuffed toys, playtime and fetching.

Green Dog Rescue Project

10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, Calif. 95492
www.greendogproject.org
Facebook
(707) 433-4377

Other Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:

San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022

www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook

East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Facebook
Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook

San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213

Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook

Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumane.org
Facebook

Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Facebook
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsrabbitsan mateo countyperfect petspcasanta clara countydogsalameda countybay areacatsanimalsilicon valleysan francisco countymarin countypet adoption
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PERFECT PET
Meet Perfect Pet Jerry!
Meet Perfect Pet Jonah!
Meet Perfect Pet Jane!
Meet Perfect Pet, Bill Nye!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Box truck lands on its cab after I-680 crash
Teens killed in Pleasanton Christmas night crash ID'd
6 escape fire at red-tagged warehouse in Oakland
Man accused of killing brother of 49ers QB makes court appearance
CHP escorting drivers on 5 Freeway through Grapevine after closure
Man killed trying to save his daughters during California apartment fire
Prices dropping for round-trip flights to Hawaii this winter, spring
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Dry until Sunday
See Powerball's first millionaire of 2020 on New Year's Rockin' Eve!
WATCH IN 60: 3 teens killed in crash, cable car price increase
ESPN reporter diagnosed with rare disease before death
Hawaii tour helicopter missing with 7 aboard
More TOP STORIES News