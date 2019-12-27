Meet Perfect Pet Dash! He's a very handsome 2-year-old Boston Terrier, currently with the Greendog Rescue Project. He is fun, playful and loves people. He is great with children but should be an only pet in his forever home. Dash loves walks, is good on a leash and knows some commands. He likes stuffed toys, playtime and fetching.10342 Old Redwood HwyWindsor, Calif. 95492(707) 433-4377201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-35481450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010(650)340-70228323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621(510) 569-07021590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501(510) 337-8565201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-3548171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949(415) 506-6265901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035(408) 262-2133