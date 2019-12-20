Meet Perfect Pet, Jerry! He's a 12-year-old Pointer mix who was surrendered to Marin Humane. Gentleman Jerry is a sociable senior, who would enjoy a relaxed home. If your heart is open to living with an elder statesman, you will find him to be an ideal companion. He's a Pointer mix and while pretty chill, older dogs still need walks and mental stimulation, maybe at a slower place and lower incline. While sometimes those bones ache, he is happy to show you his compliance for a little treat.171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949(415) 506-6265901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035(408) 262-2133201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-35481450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010(650)340-70228323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621(510) 569-07021590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501(510) 337-8565201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-354810342 Old Redwood HwyWindsor, Calif. 95492(707) 433-4377