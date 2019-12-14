perfect pet

Meet Perfect Pet Jonah!

Meet Perfect Pet, Jonah! The 2-year-old medium cross breed is a fun-loving boy looking for a family he can share all his kisses and goofiness with.

This energetic boy is not shy when it comes to showing his affections, and is guaranteed to make you laugh with his bouncy energy.

Jonah is very food-motivated, which will make training super fun!

Jonah's hobbies include going on adventurous hikes, eating delicious treats and snuggling on the couch.

If you're looking to add a sweet ball of energy to your life, contact the Humane Society Silicon Valley and ask for Jonah (ID#174613).

Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Facebook

Other Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:

San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA

1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook

East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Facebook

Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook

San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook

Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, Calif. 95492

www.greendogproject.org
Facebook
(707) 433-4377

Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumane.org
Facebook
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsrabbitsan mateo countyperfect petspcasanta clara countydogsalameda countybay areacatsanimalsilicon valleysan francisco countymarin countypet adoption
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PERFECT PET
Meet Perfect Pet Jane!
Meet Perfect Pet, Bill Nye!
Meet Perfect Pets, Bell Bell and Petey!
Meet Perfect Pet, Baby Angel!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The Hayward Ranch closing New Years Eve
Governor Gavin Newsom rejects PG&E's bankruptcy plan
Your evening headlines from ABC7
Pacifica seeing big waves, thick fog
Raiders most memorable moments from the Oakland Coliseum
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
Raider Nation prepares for emotional final home game on Sunday
Show More
Waves up to 22 feet possible for Bay Area beaches
California school friends greet each other with adorable dance
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers through Sunday
Get paid $15,000 to move to Topeka
Danny Aiello, 'Do the Right Thing' star, dies at 86
More TOP STORIES News