Meet Perfect Pet, Jonah! The 2-year-old medium cross breed is a fun-loving boy looking for a family he can share all his kisses and goofiness with.
This energetic boy is not shy when it comes to showing his affections, and is guaranteed to make you laugh with his bouncy energy.
Jonah is very food-motivated, which will make training super fun!
Jonah's hobbies include going on adventurous hikes, eating delicious treats and snuggling on the couch.
If you're looking to add a sweet ball of energy to your life, contact the Humane Society Silicon Valley and ask for Jonah (ID#174613).
Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Facebook
Other Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:
San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook
Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook
East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Facebook
Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook
Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, Calif. 95492
www.greendogproject.org
Facebook
(707) 433-4377
Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumane.org
Facebook
