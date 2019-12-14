Meet Perfect Pet, Jonah! The 2-year-old medium cross breed is a fun-loving boy looking for a family he can share all his kisses and goofiness with.This energetic boy is not shy when it comes to showing his affections, and is guaranteed to make you laugh with his bouncy energy.Jonah is very food-motivated, which will make training super fun!Jonah's hobbies include going on adventurous hikes, eating delicious treats and snuggling on the couch.If you're looking to add a sweet ball of energy to your life, contact the Humane Society Silicon Valley and ask for Jonah (ID#174613).901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035(408) 262-2133201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-35481450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010(650)340-70228323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621(510) 569-07021590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501(510) 337-8565201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-354810342 Old Redwood HwyWindsor, Calif. 95492(707) 433-4377171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949(415) 506-6265