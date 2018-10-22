PETS & ANIMALS

Oakland Zoo caring for orphaned mountain lion cubs

The Oakland Zoo is caring for two adorable mountain lion cubs. California Department of Fish and Wildlife rescued both of the orphaned animals. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Oakland Zoo is caring for two adorable mountain lion cubs. California Department of Fish and Wildlife rescued both of the orphaned animals.

The boy was found in Modoc County last month and the girl in Lake County just a few weeks ago. The cubs are about two-and-a-half-months-old now and the zoo says they are doing well.

They are not related, but staff introduced them recently and now, they are bonded.

The cubs are living in the zoo's recently unveiled "California Trail" expansion. They will eventually find a new home at a permanent facility.
