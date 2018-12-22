Reindeer calf visiting San Francisco Zoo for the holidays named 'Tinsel'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4846181" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Have you ever wondered how the tradition of leaving lumps of coal in Christmas stockings began?

The verdict is in from a contest to name a 6-month-old, 175-pound male reindeer calf visiting the San Francisco Zoo during the holidays.After 700 suggestions were submitted by visitors from as far away as India, Sweden, Australia and Hong Kong, the top names submitted were Tinsel, Jingle and Mistletoe. A final poll on social media resulted in the winning name of Tinsel.Other names that did not make the cut included Candy Cane, Cinnamon and Egg Nog.Tinsel, along with adult reindeer Peppermint and Belle, can be visited at the zoo through Jan. 1. Santa Claus will make a special appearance at the reindeer exhibit from noon to 3 p.m. today and Sunday. Kids will be given paper antlers to wear, and special holiday presentations will take place at select animal areas.The zoo will be open for its annual ZooLights event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today and Sunday and ZooLights continues Wednesday through Dec. 30. The zoo also is open regular hours on Christmas Day.