Long lines at Oakland airport as some passengers miss their flights ahead of NYE

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland International Airport was packed with long lines to check bags at Southwest Airlines Thursday morning.

Those lines lead to long lines at TSA.

Many passengers missed their flights despite arriving early.

Thursday is expected to be one of the biggest travel days after Christmas as some people return home and others travel for New Year's Eve.

Luckily, Oakland airport experienced only 27 delays Thursday with no cancellations.

