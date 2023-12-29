  • Watch Now

Long lines at Oakland airport as some passengers miss their flights ahead of NYE

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Friday, December 29, 2023 1:39AM
Oakland airport was packed with long lines Thursday as many Southwest passengers missed their flights ahead of New Year's Eve.
KGO

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland International Airport was packed with long lines to check bags at Southwest Airlines Thursday morning.

Those lines lead to long lines at TSA.

Many passengers missed their flights despite arriving early.

Thursday is expected to be one of the biggest travel days after Christmas as some people return home and others travel for New Year's Eve.

Luckily, Oakland airport experienced only 27 delays Thursday with no cancellations.

