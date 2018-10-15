CUTE ANIMALS

Same-sex penguin couple is first in Australia to nurture foster egg

Two same-sex penguins are making history in Australia.

Sphen and Magic live at a Sydney aquarium. Officials say the two have become "inseparable" before breeding season and started collecting pebbles to create a nest, much like other couples do to keep their eggs warm.

In order to keep them involved, the aquarium first gave them a dummy egg.

Sphen and Magic were naturals. They showed great care for the egg so keepers gave them a real egg from another couple for a taste of parenthood.
