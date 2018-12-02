GEORGE H.W. BUSH

Service dog 'Sully HW Bush' will go on to help wounded soldiers

We're getting our first look at former President George H.W. Bush's new service dog, Sully.

HOUSTON, Texas --
The service dog that provided support and companionship to President George H.W. Bush in his final months will go on to help wounded soldiers.


President Bush was proud to introduce the world to his newest four-legged family member on Twitter when he received the dog in June.



Bush said that Sully is a beautifully trained golden lab from America's VetDogs non-profit organization in New York and that he could not be more grateful, especially for the organization's commitment to veterans. The group provides service dogs to veterans in need.

After the president's passing, America's VetDogs told ABC13 they were deeply saddened and that they were truly honored to have placed Sully, who was specifically matched with the president to provide support during his daily activities.

Sully had his own Instagram account., where photos were posted of the pair regularly, like this shot of them voting in November.


Later this week, Sully will return back to America's VetDogs in Smithtown, New York for a temporary stay throughout the holiday season before joining the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's Facility Dog Program. Sully will be working alongside fellow VetDogs facility dogs SGT Dillon and SGT Truman who are there to assist with physical and occupational therapy to wounded soldiers and active duty personnel during their journey to recovery at Walter Reed Bethesda.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bush family during this difficult time," said John Miller, President and CEO of America's VetDogs. "It was truly an honor to have provided service dog Sully to be by the president's side for the past several months. As a true patriot and a visionary, President Bush will forever be viewed by people with disabilities and their families as a hero through his efforts to enact the Americans with Disabilities Act. We are forever grateful to his service to the American people."

If you'd like to follow Sully's adventures, follow the Instagram account: @SullyHWBush.

