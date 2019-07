BODEGA BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- A great white shark was spotted in Sonoma County.The sheriff's office posted video taken from its helicopter, Henry-1, Tuesday afternoon.Officials wrote that the crew thought about doing some water training in Bodega Bay, but changed their minds when they saw the great white.The shark was at the mouth of the Estero Americano in shallow water.The sheriff's office estimates the shark was at least 13 feet long.