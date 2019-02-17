ANIMAL RESCUE

2 Clydesdale horses rescued from icy lake in Pennsylvania

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews were able to rescue two 15-year-old Clydesdale horses who wandered off a farm and into a frozen lake in Pennsylvania. (WNEP)

PENNSYLVANIA --
Crews were able to rescue two 15-year-old Clydesdale horses that wandered off a farm and into a frozen lake in Pennsylvania.

The two horses, named Gunther and Wilhelm, live at Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm, according to WNEP.

WNEP reported that the pair wandered away from the farm Saturday morning and fell through ice on a frozen lake.

RELATED: Horse found safe in Paradise pool after Camp Fire blazes through area

Rescue crews used chainsaws to cut through the lake and create a trench to walk the horses out.

The horses were able to be guided out of the lake without any broken bones.

"Bless their hearts, they're good strong horses. That was definitely something in their favor," Deborah DiPasquale of Quiet Valley Farms told WNEP.

See more stories and videos about horses.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal rescuehorsesicefreezecute animalswinter weatherPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL RESCUE
Golden retriever rescued from sinkhole in San Diego
VIDEO: Morro Bay crews reunite lost baby otter with mother
Wildlife officials rescue stranded dolphin at Baker Beach
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
More animal rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
Trail runner recounts life-or-death fight with mountain lion
Dog's mouth, paws bound with duct tape
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
Dog set on fire at Va. park has died, shelter says
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Colin Kaepernick reportedly still wants to play in the NFL
Hot air balloon crashes on Skaggs Island near Vallejo
Stephen Curry wins bet with brother at NBA All Star Saturday 3-point contest
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits Yountville
Inmate saves baby from locked SUV using his car theft skills
Fire outside Tesla plant in Fremont contained
LA activist calls for Smollett's arrest, believes actor lied about attack
Average tax refunds fall for second straight week
Show More
Terror group's photo of LA building raising security concerns
Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers, gusty wind
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Sausalito grandmother shares story of survival following mudslide
Brothers tell police that Jussie Smollett paid them to stage attack, official says
More News