VIDEO: Baby elephant seal spotted molting in San Francisco's Aquatic Park

Marine mammal experts estimate the animal is one to two-years-old, and say it was molting, or shedding its skin, on the shoreline.
Officials blocked off the area of San Francisco's Aquatic Park so the pup could bask in peace.
Due to the protected status of the species, officials ask the public to leave them alone and let them rest - Stay quiet and don't try taking selfies with them.
This particular elephant seal, according to experts, is in good bodily health and just needs to finish shedding before it can go back into the water.
