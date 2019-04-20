wild animals

VIDEO: Baby elephant seal spotted molting in San Francisco's Aquatic Park

By Julianne Herrera
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A young elephant seal was seen taking advantage of the sunshine on what's been the warmest day of 2019 so far.

Marine mammal experts estimate the animal is one to two-years-old, and say it was molting, or shedding its skin, on the shoreline.

Officials blocked off the area of San Francisco's Aquatic Park so the pup could bask in peace.

VIDEO: Dozens of endangered orca whales spotted in Monterey Bay

Due to the protected status of the species, officials ask the public to leave them alone and let them rest - Stay quiet and don't try taking selfies with them.

This particular elephant seal, according to experts, is in good bodily health and just needs to finish shedding before it can go back into the water.

Authorities blocked off the area with caution tape so the young elephant seal could molt (shed its skin) in peace.



