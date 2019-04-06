whale

VIDEO: Dozens of endangered 'southern resident' killer whales spotted in Monterey Bay

MONTEREY BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the first confirmed sighting since 2011, dozens of endangered killer whales were spotted swimming together in Monterey Bay.

This type of orca, the southern resident, is a rare and endangered species normally found in Puget Sound in Washington state.

RELATED: VIDEO: 'Superpod' of dolphins racing along California coast near Monterey

In this instance, whale watchers were lucky enough to witness about three-dozen of them off the California coast.

Killer whale sightings in Monterey Bay are relatively common during this time of year, when the orcas hunt gray whale calves migrating north with their mothers.

See more amazing whale videos!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsenvironmentwhale watchingwhalewild animalsanimalanimal newscute animalsoceans
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Humpback whale puts on a show
VIDEO: 'Superpod' of dolphins racing along California coast
WHALE
Boy has incredibly close encounter with humpback whale
VIDEO: Dozens of pilot whales show up on Georgia shore
Double whale breach amazes tourists
Scientists hope necropsy data will reveal cause of gray whale deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News