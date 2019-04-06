VIDEO: Dozens of endangered 'southern resident' killer whales spotted in Monterey Bay

MONTEREY BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the first confirmed sighting since 2011, dozens of endangered killer whales were spotted swimming together in Monterey Bay.This type of orca, the southern resident, is a rare and endangered species normally found in Puget Sound in Washington state.In this instance, whale watchers were lucky enough to witness about three-dozen of them off the California coast.Killer whale sightings in Monterey Bay are relatively common during this time of year, when the orcas hunt gray whale calves migrating north with their mothers.