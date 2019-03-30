VIDEO: Gray whales migrating to Alaska spotted in Long Beach Harbor

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KGO) -- A group of gray whales made a surprise spectacle in the Long Beach Harbor Friday.
As many as five of them were spotted going for a morning swim.
This time of year its gray whales who are making the epic journey to Alaska, some traveling more than 10,000 miles.
In recent weeks there have also been numerous sightings along the Bay Area coast.
