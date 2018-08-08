MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING

VIDEO: Mountain lion caught on camera in San Mateo

Home security video shows a mountain lion walking in the backyard and driveway of a home in San Mateo. (XIAOCHAO YANG)

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) --
New home security video shows a mountain lion walking in the backyard and driveway of a home on Hobart Avenue in San Mateo.

The mountain lion did not appear to be aggressive. Officers were unable to locate the animal and are warning nearby residents to be on the lookout.
A mountain lion was spotted nearby a couple days ago and this area is less than a mile from where a mountain lion was recently captured.
