animal news

VIDEO: Pelican waddles into fish and chips restaurant in Australia, waits in line

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia (KGO) -- So a confident pelican walks into a fish and chips restaurant in Australia... and actually waits in line!

This happened in Kiama, New South Wales, grabbing the attention of diners. Video posted to YouTube on October 13 shows the unusual incident.

Everyone is weirdly calm, and someone even let their child stand right next to it.

The pelican ended up leaving without any food -- guess he couldn't pay his bill.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsviral videobuzzworthyaustraliabirdsanimal newsanimalu.s. & worldanimalsviral
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL NEWS
4 peacocks search for forever homes in Bay Area
Marine biologists livestream their search for 'octopus garden' in Monterey Bay
Here's how PG&E power outage affects animals at Oakland Zoo
Baby goats just want to have fun
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ATF serves search warrant at NuStar following fire
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Bay Area jeweler sentenced to 3 weeks for college admissions scandal
Gov. Newsom kicks off Project Homeless Connect event in SF
3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Hollister, day after 4.7 quake
California earthquake alerts to become available statewide
Are you brave enough to try and escape Arata Pumpkin Farm's hay maze?
Show More
Winchester Mystery House hosting Trick-or-Treat Trail
GM, UAW reach deal tentative agreement that could end strike
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
Cruise ship makes tight squeeze through canal
'Rage Yoga' studio offers hardcore stress relief
More TOP STORIES News