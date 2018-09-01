U.S. & WORLD

Oregon officer rescues fawn lodged between fence posts

EMBED </>More Videos

Eugene Police Department Ofc. Shawni McLaughlin rescued a fawn trapped between fence posts as though it had unsuccessfully attempted to jump over the fence. (Eugene Animal Services/Facebook)

Danny Clemens
EUGNE, Ore. --
A deer that became lodged between fence posts is now free thanks to an Oregon animal welfare officer.

Officer Shawni McLaughlin was called to a home in the 200 block of 31st Ave. in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday afternoon. Footage from McLaughlin's body camera showed the fawn with its torso trapped as though it had unsuccessfully attempted to jump over the fence.

Though the animal appeared to panic as McLaughlin approached, it quickly calmed down and McLaughlin was able to place a blanket over the fawn's face for protection.

"Hey, buddy, I know you're scared. It's okay," McLaughlin can be heard reassuring the animal as she wrapped the front of its body.

McLaughlin carefully lifted the fawn off of the fence and placed it on the ground. After McLaughlin rubbed its hind legs and belly, the fawn ran off, seemingly unharmed.

Eugene Animal Services wrote on Facebook that the fawn had been nicknamed Bambi, and the Eugene Police Department complimented McLaughlin's work to rescue the animal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldanimal rescuewild animalsbaby deerdeerbaby animalsgood newsOregon
U.S. & WORLD
'A warrior, a statesman, a patriot': Bush, Obama remember McCain
Meghan McCain's eulogy at dad's funeral: 'America was always great'
John McCain's funeral: Washington gathers to honor life of Arizona senator
FDA warns against food prepared with liquid nitrogen
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
5 killer whales put on spectacular display in Monterey Bay
South Bay wildlife center sees uptick in baby squirrels brought in by public
Bay Area vets treating eagle found shot in wing
San Anselmo neighbors warned about spike in coyote sightings
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
John McCain's funeral: Washington gathers to honor life of Arizona senator
John McCain's funeral in Washington: Photos
Meghan McCain's eulogy at dad's funeral: 'America was always great'
'A warrior, a statesman, a patriot': Bush, Obama remember McCain
VIDEO: Firefighter battling Carr Fire captures fire whirl on camera
'They attacked me:' Man in viral Muni fight says riders didn't like him playing music on train
FDA warns against food prepared with liquid nitrogen
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes northern Sonoma County
Show More
BART track repairs may cause backups, big crowds over Labor Day weekend
FBI arrests compound residents on gun charges following earlier release
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and warmer after low morning clouds
49ers await MRI results after Jerick McKinnon hurt at end of team workout
Bears acquire Khalil Mack from Raiders, reach $141M extension
More News