Woman says vet mistakenly euthanized her family's dog

A California family is mourning the loss of their beloved dachshund puppy after they say a terrible mix-up at an animal hospital ended up with the pup being euthanized.

Andrea Martinez had to act quickly when "Ziggy" started having breathing problems and was struggling to keep food down.

They took him to Davis County Animal Hospital, who recommended Ziggy have surgery. It was going to be costly, but Andrea was willing to go through with it.

"He was our baby," Andrea said. "It was my daughter's best friend, my dog's best friend, it was ours. Money wasn't an issue."

They were called at 2:30 a.m. and told Ziggy didn't make it. Andrea, understandably, was confused.

"Then he got back on there and he apologized and said I'm so sorry that this happened. We got confused and ended up calling another dog's mom."

It was another dog named Ziggy. Andrea believes the hospital got permission to put her "Ziggy" down from the family of another "Ziggy." They put down the wrong one.

"They were still in the middle of surgery when they called the other person asking, it's going to be more expensive it's going to be a more extended surgery do you want to continue it or do you want to let him go? They chose to let him go."

Andrea says the vet waived their bill and has been very apologetic in light of the mishap. They provided an urn, a plaque and a Christmas ornament with Ziggy's paw print. She says it's a nice gesture, but it comes after a grave error.

"She said there is no making it right, but this is what we can do to show that they are sorry."
