North Bay residents 'likely' to lose power in PG&E power shutoff this weekend

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff is likely in parts of Napa County Sunday night, continuing through Monday, county emergency officials said Saturday afternoon.

The power shutoff is estimated to affect a total of 216 PG&E customers in the county. PG&E officials add that only 2 customers will be impacted in Sonoma County.

The outage will likely to begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, with power restoration between 8 p.m. and midnight on Monday.

Because of dry and windy weather conditions this weekend in California, PG&E is warning of shutoffs in 16 counties, including Napa County. The power outages could affect 89,000 customers statewide, the utility said in a briefing on Saturday.

WATCH: PG&E officials give latest information on possible PSPS


The most impacted counties are El Dorado and Butte counties.

PG&E said it began notifying potentially affected customers on Thursday.

The counties included in this round of power shutoffs are: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Kern, Lake, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Tehama and Yuba counties.

28 community resource centers are expected to open for impacted customers across the 16 Northern California counties.

To see if your address is expected to be impacted by a power shutoff, click here.



Due to the Red Flag Warning, the city of Concord will be closing its open space areas, including Lime Ridge Open Space and portions of Newhall Park.

