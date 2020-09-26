North Bay residents 'likely' to lose power in PG&E power shutoff this weekend

The power shutoff is estimated to affect a total of 216 PG&E customers in the county. PG&E officials add that only 2 customers will be impacted in Sonoma County.
The outage will likely to begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, with power restoration between 8 p.m. and midnight on Monday.
Because of dry and windy weather conditions this weekend in California, PG&E is warning of shutoffs in 16 counties, including Napa County. The power outages could affect 89,000 customers statewide, the utility said in a briefing on Saturday.
The most impacted counties are El Dorado and Butte counties.
PG&E said it began notifying potentially affected customers on Thursday.
The counties included in this round of power shutoffs are: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Kern, Lake, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Tehama and Yuba counties.
28 community resource centers are expected to open for impacted customers across the 16 Northern California counties.
