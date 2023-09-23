PG&E says 16 million customers will likely see their bills increase soon as they plan to bury power lines underground.

PG&E says customers likely to see big increase in power bills soon

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG &E says 16 million customers will likely see their bills increase soon.

That's because the California Public Utilities Commission is expected to approve the proposed increases in November.

The two plans proposed by the CPUC would increase rates by either 9% or 13%.

MORE: PG &E hosts 1st-ever Innovation Pitch Fest to solicit new technologies to bury power lines

PG &E says the rate increases are necessary to put 21,000 miles of power lines underground, but adds that CPUC's plan isn't enough to pay for all the necessary enhancements to reduce wildfire risk.

PG &E wants to put most of its power lines underground.

The Utility Reform Network advocates on behalf of ratepayers. TURN says "undergrounding" is too expensive a faster and less expensive approach is to insulate the power lines.

CPUC will vote on Nov. 2 on the proposed rate increase.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live