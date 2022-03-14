pi day

Pi Day 2022: 3.14 discounts and events in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Happy Pi Day!

For math lovers, it's a chance to celebrate Pi, the number representing the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter.

Although Pi is typically rounded up to 3.14, it can go on forever.

According to Guinness World Records, the most accurate value for Pi is more than 62 trillion digits. It was achieved by the University of Applied Sciences (Switzerland) in Chur, Switzerland, on August 19, 2021.

The most decimal places of Pi memorized is 70,000 and was achieved by Rajveer Meena at the VIT University in India in March 2015.



In San Francisco, the Exploratorium will host its 35th annual Pi Day today. There will be a live performance of poetry, film, and music. The museum is also holding a parade and giving away free slices of pie. The event starts at noon and you'll need to buy a ticket to attend. If you can't make it, the Exploratorium will stream the program on its Facebook page.

For those who don't enjoy the math Pi, March 14 is a mathematical excuse to get deals on all types of other pies, but especially pizza.

Your favorite pizza shop, restaurant, or grocery store is likely selling pizzas for $3.14 or giving you a $3.14 discount.

A lot of them require you to be signed up for emails or use the store's app, so you might want to do some research before ordering.

Here are just some of the deals you can get today:

7-Eleven: Customers can pick up a whole pizza in-store through the 7Rewards loyalty program or order through the 7NOW delivery app on Pi Day and score their pizza for just $3.14.

Mountain Mike's: You can get a Get a small one-topping pizza for $3.14 through the Mountain Rewards app, limit one, while supplies last..

Round Table Pizza: Buy a personal-size cheese pizza for $3.14 at participating locations. Join the rewards clubs to take advantage of the offer.

Honey Baked Ham: Get $3.14 off an Apple Caramel Walnut Pie with this coupon on 3/14/2022 only.

Slice: The pizza delivery app is offering a discount for first-time Slice users with promo code PIDAY2022.

Whole Foods: Prime members get $3.14 off large apple and cherry Bakery pies on 3/14.



