Three of the most burning questions about pizza, answered

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Pizza has long been one of America's most universally-loved food groups. But of course, that has also come to mean there is plenty of space for debate over the perfect slice.Luckily, the ABC7 Mornings team got the chance to ask some of the most burning questions to the Chief Culinary Officer of Blaze Pizza , Brad Kent.Kent said there is, in his expert opinion, a perfectly-created combination of toppings. He also gave his stance on the worthiness of chunks of pineapple on a pizza.Click the video player above to watch the full interview, and be sure to tune into ABC7 News' new digital streaming show, ABC7@7, broadcast every day at 7 a.m.