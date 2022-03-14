pi day

Three of the most burning questions about pizza, answered

By Andrew Morris
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Pizza has long been one of America's most universally-loved food groups. But of course, that has also come to mean there is plenty of space for debate over the perfect slice.

Luckily, the ABC7 Mornings team got the chance to ask some of the most burning questions to the Chief Culinary Officer of Blaze Pizza, Brad Kent.

RELATED: Pi Day 2022: 3.14 discounts and events in Bay Area

Kent said there is, in his expert opinion, a perfectly-created combination of toppings. He also gave his stance on the worthiness of chunks of pineapple on a pizza.

RELATED: 'Super Science with Drew': Explore the infinite possibilities of pi in time for Pi Day

