Large mudslide shuts down Moraga Ave in Piedmont

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- A large mudslide shut down both directions of Moraga Avenue at Maxwelton Road in Piedmont on Thursday morning, the city said.

The road is expected to reopen around 10:30 a.m.

