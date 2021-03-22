Pineapple King Bakery in SF seeks public's help after being burglarized twice in 1 day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An Asian business in San Francisco is asking for the public's help after it was burglarized twice on the same day.

Pineapple King Bakery in the Sunset neighborhood shared surveillance video and photos with ABC7 News, shown in the media player above.

RELATED: 11-year-old Asian girl forced into bathroom while men ransack family's SF home

The owners say the first break-in happened Sunday around 3:30 a.m.

Then, about 90 minutes later, the suspects returned, and broke in again.

RELATED: Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues

The owners say they feel "totally violated" after what happened.

This comes amid a rapid uptick in violent crimes against the AAPI community.

You're urged to call San Francisco police, anonymous tip line is (415) 242-9753, if you recognize any of these people:



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscosunset districtburglarytheftsmall businessbakerysfpdasian americansurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cop among victims killed in Colorado supermarket shooting: Officials
4th COVID-19 vaccine coming: Here are the differences
EDD down: CA residents unable to access unemployment website
Bay Area filmmaker releases PSA calling to end anti-Asian hate
SF likely days away from less restrictive orange tier
Asian American woman leaving rally with daughter punched in face
Powerful photos from 'Stop Asian Hate' rallies
Show More
Winery offers $10,000 a month dream job
You're likely covered under new paid sick leave law in CA
Young Asian girl forced into bathroom while men ransack SF home
Stop Asian Hate rally draws huge crowd in SF
Father, 2 kids injured after ski lift chair plummets to ground
More TOP STORIES News