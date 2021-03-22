Pineapple King Bakery in SF seeks public's help after being burglarized twice in 1 day

Pineapple King Bakery in the Sunset neighborhood shared surveillance video and photos with ABC7 News, shown in the media player above.
The owners say the first break-in happened Sunday around 3:30 a.m.
Then, about 90 minutes later, the suspects returned, and broke in again.
The owners say they feel "totally violated" after what happened.
This comes amid a rapid uptick in violent crimes against the AAPI community.
You're urged to call San Francisco police, anonymous tip line is (415) 242-9753, if you recognize any of these people: