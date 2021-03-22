Pineapple King Bakery in SF seeks public's help after being burglarized twice in 1 day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An Asian business in San Francisco is asking for the public's help after it was burglarized twice on the same day.Pineapple King Bakery in the Sunset neighborhood shared surveillance video and photos with ABC7 News, shown in the media player above.The owners say the first break-in happened Sunday around 3:30 a.m.Then, about 90 minutes later, the suspects returned, and broke in again.The owners say they feel "totally violated" after what happened.This comes amid a rapid uptick in violent crimes against the AAPI community.You're urged to call San Francisco police, anonymous tip line is (415) 242-9753, if you recognize any of these people: