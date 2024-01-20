Person injured following shooting at Pittsburg BART station, agency says

PITTSBURG, Calif. -- The Pittsburg Center BART station is closed due to a shooting that injured one person, the transit system said.

The incident occurred about 3:50 p.m., BART said in a social media posting.

Travelers on the yellow line were advised to expect a 20-minute delay in the Antioch direction.

Bus service is available between Antioch and Pittsburg/Bay Point, BART said.

