Person injured following shooting at Pittsburg BART station, agency says

Bay City News
Saturday, January 20, 2024 1:31AM
Bay City News

PITTSBURG, Calif. -- The Pittsburg Center BART station is closed due to a shooting that injured one person, the transit system said.

The incident occurred about 3:50 p.m., BART said in a social media posting.

Travelers on the yellow line were advised to expect a 20-minute delay in the Antioch direction.

Bus service is available between Antioch and Pittsburg/Bay Point, BART said.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

