Fire burns Saint James Cathedral of Faith in Pittsburg

By Leslie Brinkley
EMBED <>More Videos

Fire burns St. James Cathedral of Faith in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Calif. -- Crews have extinguished a two-alarm commercial fire in Pittsburg on Friday morning, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The fire was reported at 6:53 a.m. in the 300 block of Central Avenue at the St. James Cathedral of Faith.

The fire district wrote on Twitter shortly before 9 a.m. that the blaze had been extinguished. No other information was immediately available.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pittsburgbuilding firechurch firecontra costa countyfirechurch
Copyright 2021 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News