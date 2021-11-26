Fire burns Saint James Cathedral of Faith in Pittsburg

ConFire is on scene of a 2 alarm structure fire in the 300 block of Central Ave in Pittsburg. The fire has been knocked down, but crews are continuing defensive operations. The 300 block of Central Ave is closed at this time, so please avoid the area. #SolariIC pic.twitter.com/HLX2D9KhFV — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) November 26, 2021

PITTSBURG, Calif. -- Crews have extinguished a two-alarm commercial fire in Pittsburg on Friday morning, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.The fire was reported at 6:53 a.m. in the 300 block of Central Avenue at the St. James Cathedral of Faith.The fire district wrote on Twitter shortly before 9 a.m. that the blaze had been extinguished. No other information was immediately available.