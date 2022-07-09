Crews battling vegetation fire in Pittsburg, asking residents to 'stay clear'

Image taken in Bay Point, Calif., of smoke from vegetation fire burning in Pittsburg, Calif. on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Contra Costa fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire burning in Pittsburg on Saturday.The fire is burning along the 700 block of Willow Pass Road.Crews are asking residents to stay clear of area "to allow emergency vehicle access to the fire."People are tweeting seeing large smoke bellowing across the Pittsburg area.Contra Costa fire officials tweeted on Friday, "Con Fire monitoring long-smoldering fire in the Pittsburg marsh area waterfront, which tonight is again giving off smoke. Fire is in an inaccessible & uninhabited area. No structures are threatened as it burns itself out. Please do not call 911 for this fire."But motorists have reacted to the agency's tweet with new video and pictures of the smoke only getting larger.So far, no structures are threatened. There are no reports of any injuries.