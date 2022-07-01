Crews battle 3-alarm commercial fire burning near Vallejo mobile home park

The fire is located near the intersection of Broadway and Sharon Street on the western edge of the city near state Highway 29.
As of 6 p.m., the fire remains at three alarms. A Vallejo fire spokesperson said the commercial building likely houses a large number of vehicles.
Firefighters from American Canyon, Benicia and Fairfield are assisting Vallejo firefighters.
A lumber yard is located west of the fire location and a mobile home park is one block north, so firefighters are taking preventative measures so the flames do not spread.
There are no further details at this time.
This is a large commercial fire with heavy smoke in the area. Drivers avoid the area of Broadway between Sereno and Tuolumne, and Sonoma between Yolano and Iffland. #KCBSTraffic— Vallejo Firefighters Association (@VallejoFire) July 1, 2022
