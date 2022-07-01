Crews battle 3-alarm commercial fire burning near Vallejo mobile home park

This is a large commercial fire with heavy smoke in the area. Drivers avoid the area of Broadway between Sereno and Tuolumne, and Sonoma between Yolano and Iffland. #KCBSTraffic — Vallejo Firefighters Association (@VallejoFire) July 1, 2022

VALLEJO, Calif. -- Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire happening early Thursday evening in a large commercial building in Vallejo.The fire is located near the intersection of Broadway and Sharon Street on the western edge of the city near state Highway 29.As of 6 p.m., the fire remains at three alarms. A Vallejo fire spokesperson said the commercial building likely houses a large number of vehicles.Firefighters from American Canyon, Benicia and Fairfield are assisting Vallejo firefighters.A lumber yard is located west of the fire location and a mobile home park is one block north, so firefighters are taking preventative measures so the flames do not spread.There are no further details at this time.