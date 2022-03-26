3 Pittsburg police officers on administrative leave due to alleged misconduct, department says

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Pittsburg police announced on Friday three of its officers are on paid administrative leave due to alleged criminal misconduct.

The investigation comes from a tip of illegal activity the department received in September 2021, according to a Pittsburg police press release.

Pittsburg police said the alleged misconduct also involved several officers from other local agencies.

The Contra Costa County district attorney's office says the investigation includes officers from the Antioch police department, but no additional details were released.

The DA's office also said the investigation involves crimes of moral turpitude.

Pittsburg police said this past Wednesday, the FBI and the District Attorney's Office met with three current Pittsburg police officers as part of the investigation before being placed on paid administrative leave.

"Anytime there is any allegation of criminal misconduct, that is something our organization takes extremely seriously," the department wrote.

Pittsburg police is working with district attorney's office and the FBI, but will conduct its own internal investigation by an independent investigator.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

