A Berkeley tailor shop sews up inspiration for Disney-Pixar's new movie 'Soul'

By Cornell Barnard
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A new animated movie made right here in the Bay Area makes its long-awaited debut this week and turns out a small business in the East Bay provided some inspiration for Pixar's movie "Soul."

You may have passed Zoltan Hajnal and wife Puje's small tailoring shop on Adeline Street in Berkeley a hundred times, but never noticed the cute yellow bungalow.

"We've been in berkeley since 1986," said Hajnal.

Pixar Studios in Emeryville couldn't miss their shop called Advanced European Tailoring and called right away.

That animated movie "Soul" is about a musician named Joe, caught between following his dream of making music or a taking a stable job teaching. Joe's mom is a tailor.

Pixar animators needed to meet a real life tailor up close, so they spent hours with Zoltan and Puje watching and drawing their every move.

"They observed how we work and what we do, very detailed oriented because it's a dying art, tailoring is a dying art," said Hajnal.

"Soul's" co-director says animators took inspiration from across the Bay Area.

"Animators went to barber shops and tailor shops like the one you mentioned to get real-life information," said Pixar's Kemp Powers.

Like many small businesses, the tailoring shop pivoted from alterations to making facemasks because they had to close their doors for six months.

Customers helped keep the tailor shop alfloat with a generous GoFundMe page last spring.

Although the shop received no compensation from Pixar, Zoltan a Hungarian immigrant says he's honored to have provided inspiration to a movie that has a lot to say.

"This movie takes you back to not just who you are or what you do, but whatever you do, you do it from the bottom of your soul.

MORE: Everything to know about 'Soul' on Disney+: Release date, cast, 'Burrow' short and more

"Soul" debuts on Disney plus on Christmas Day only on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
