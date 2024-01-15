Plane crashes into water near coast of Moss Beach, San Mateo Co. Sheriff confirms

MOSS BEACH, Calif. (KGO) -- The Coast Guard and numerous agencies are involved at an incident near the Half Moon Bay Airport where authorities confirmed that a plane had gone into the ocean Sunday evening.

The incident was first reported a little after 7 p.m. Officials say multiple people reported seeing the plane sputtering and obviously in distress from Moss Beach Distillery restaurant in Moss Beach.

At this point they have not given specifics as to what exactly happened. However, witnesses who spoke with ABC7 News earlier this evening say they clearly saw and heard a plane and then they didn't -- then it was gone.

Video shows what appears to be a helicopter hovering above the Pacific Ocean with the spotlight out. The Coast Guard is not saying what kind of aircraft this was or how many people, if any, were on board. Authorities have not confirmed if anyone was recovered.

We talked with a witness who is visiting from Maine and was eating dinner when this happened.

"We were having dinner out on the patio, and we heard this motor engine puttering -- like you hear in the movies, when a plane is about to crash. And you hear the engine, and it came around the corner. It's kind of a big plane, very visible," Melissa Richter said. "We figured something was wrong, because it was so close to the restaurant. And then, it was definitely pivoting back and forth, and then it looked like it put on the gas, went a little bit faster, then it went down and the engine cut out. Then it banked in, and we lost sight of it at that point."

ABC7 News also recorded video from the Half Moon Bay Airport. In it you can see a life flight helicopter, which is used to transport patients. We haven't been told if or who was on this rescue helicopter, or if they were on board a plane that went down on the ocean.

