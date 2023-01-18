1 killed in plane crash near Modesto Airport, sheriff's office says

MODESTO, Calif. (KGO) -- One person has died in a plane crash near the Modesto Airport on Wednesday, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a small plane that crashed into a field near the airport early Wednesday afternoon, sheriff's say.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Authorities say only one person was on board at the time of the crash. That person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.