1 killed in plane crash near Modesto Airport, sheriff's office says

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 10:43PM
MODESTO, Calif. (KGO) -- One person has died in a plane crash near the Modesto Airport on Wednesday, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a small plane that crashed into a field near the airport early Wednesday afternoon, sheriff's say.

Authorities say only one person was on board at the time of the crash. That person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

