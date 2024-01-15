Crews suspend search for survivors of plane crash off coast of Half Moon Bay, officials say

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- The search for survivors from a plane that crashed into the ocean off the coast of Half Moon Bay continued until about 11 a.m. Monday when the Coast Guard said they suspended their search.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office says that the plane took off from the East Bay and was found upside down in the water near Ross Cove.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard says crews searched around 28 square miles for nearly six hours by helicopter and by boat.

"It's never easy to make the decision to suspend search efforts, and our deepest sympathies go out to the families involved in this incident," said Ian McGoohan, operations unit controller at the Sector San Francisco Command Center. "We are truly grateful for the efforts of our partners assisting in search efforts."

Parts of the plane's wreckage are still being recovered, including a piece just off of Ross Cove.

Authorities are still working to find out exactly where the plane first departed, saying it came from an East Bay airport.

It's also unclear if the pilot was trying to land at Half Moon Bay's Airport.

Neighbors say the plane was far from the airport's flight path.

"It was out of the path of the flight, by the time I heard it, it had to have been, there's no way because planes don't fly over my house and that plane was right by there so I'm pretty sure he was looking for help quick, or she," Diana Fernandez, a Half Moon Bay resident said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office says the call first came in just before seven Sunday night from someone at the Moss Beach Distillery who saw the plane flying erratically and sputtering before losing sight of it over the horizon.

"We heard this motor engine puttering like you hear in the movies when a plane is about to crash and you hear the engine and it came around the corner, it's kind of a biplane, very visible," Melissa Richter, a witness said. "We figured something was wrong because it was so close to the restaurant."

Crews got drones in the air and the Coast Guard quickly got a diver in the water, until they discovered the small plane in the water without passengers around 8:30 p.m.

"The plane was actually upside down in the water and this morning, with about 30 search and rescue volunteers, emergency services bureau, we're beginning to see some of that wreckage come up onto the coastline," Sgt. Philip Hallworth, a spokesperson for the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

At around midnight, Sgt. Hallworth says their search and rescue team made the decision that they couldn't get out there just yet because of low visibility and high tides and resumed their efforts as early as they could around 5 a.m. Monday morning.

"What's making some of this more difficult is just the status of the tides, the tides have been really high but there's drones out there, the coast guard's assisting," he said.

A number of agencies including the FAA and the NTSB are now investigating.

The Sheriff's Office says they're still not sure exactly how many passengers may have been on board the plane.

Agencies including the San Mateo Fire Department, San Mateo Police Department, and a California Highway Patrol Helicopter aircrew also assisted with search efforts.

