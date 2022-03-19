Discovery of explosive device prompts evacuation of 20 Pleasant Hill apartments, police say

This Friday, March 18, 2022 image shows police in Pleasant Hill, Calif. where officers arrested a man after finding an explosive device. (KGO-TV)

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- A 27-year-old man was arrested after police found an explosive device in Pleasant Hill Friday, prompting the evacuation of neighboring apartments.

Just before 4 p.m., Pleasant Hill police were involved in a vandalism investigation and execution of a search warrant on Longwood Way.

During that investigation, police say materials to make bombs and an explosive device were discovered.

The 27-year-old Pleasant Hill resident has been arrested, but his identity is not yet being released.

Twenty apartments have been evacuated.

Police are still on scene and expect to be there for a long time.

Further information is not available at this time.

