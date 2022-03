Discovery of explosive device prompts evacuation of 20 Pleasant Hill apartments, police say

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- A 27-year-old man was arrested after police found an explosive device in Pleasant Hill Friday, prompting the evacuation of neighboring apartments.Just before 4 p.m., Pleasant Hill police were involved in a vandalism investigation and execution of a search warrant on Longwood Way.During that investigation, police say materials to make bombs and an explosive device were discovered.The 27-year-old Pleasant Hill resident has been arrested, but his identity is not yet being released.Twenty apartments have been evacuated.Police are still on scene and expect to be there for a long time.Further information is not available at this time.