Discovery of explosive device prompts evacuation of 20 Pleasant Hill apartments, police say

Just before 4 p.m., Pleasant Hill police were involved in a vandalism investigation and execution of a search warrant on Longwood Way.
During that investigation, police say materials to make bombs and an explosive device were discovered.
The 27-year-old Pleasant Hill resident has been arrested, but his identity is not yet being released.
RELATED: San Jose police arrest man with suspected explosive device
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Twenty apartments have been evacuated.
Police are still on scene and expect to be there for a long time.
Further information is not available at this time.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.