Man shot and killed after argument outside Pleasant Hill bar, police say

Monday, April 3, 2023 2:04PM
Man shot, killed after argument outside Pleasant Hill bar, police say
The search is on for a suspect in a deadly shooting outside Farrington's Bar in Pleasant Hill bar early Monday morning, police say.

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- The search is on for a suspect in a deadly shooting outside a popular Pleasant Hill bar early Monday morning, police say.

Police were called to the parking lot of Farrington's Bar just after 1 a.m.

Investigators say it appears a dispute inside the bar moved into the parking lot - where the shooting took place.

The suspect then took off.

The 37-year-old victim was shot in the head and died at the scene. Investigators say he is a Concord resident -- but they have not released his name.

