Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 280 near Cesar Chavez on-ramp in San Francisco, CHP says

SAN FRANCISCO -- A person was struck and killed Saturday night while on foot in the far left lane of southbound Interstate Highway 280 near the on-ramp from Cesar Chavez Boulevard, the California Highway Patrol said.
The accident was reported around 8 pm Saturday.
A white Toyota Highlander appears to have struck the pedestrian on the freeway, said CHP Officer Bert Diaz.
He could not immediately say whether the victim is a man or a woman.
It wasn't immediately apparent why the pedestrian was on the freeway, Diaz said. No one in the Highlander was injured.
All lanes of southbound I-280 at Cesar Chavez remained closed as of 9 pm Saturday.
