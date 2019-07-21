Man faces charges of attempted rape, kidnapping after alleged attack on Mountain View trail

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- A man has been arrested for attempting to sexually assault a woman in Mountain View.

Thirty-year-old Sergio Martinez was arrested early Saturday morning by Mountain View police for an attack in Creekside Park.

Investigators say he grabbed a woman from behind and tried to carry her off, but she fought back.

Police confirmed the woman was listening to a podcast and walking on the trail when the suspect grabbed her.



"Came from behind her wrapped his hands around her mouth and attempted to lift her up. Fortunately, the woman's instincts kicked in and she began kicking and screaming which alerted two people in the area. The man got spooked, dropped her and left," Katie Nelson, Mountain View police spokesperson.

Martinez was arrested around 3 a.m. after neighbors reported a man prowling around the neighborhood.

"Detectives were able to determine that the individual that had been detained for the prowling was actually the suspect involved in the attack in the park," said Nelson.

Last night's attack is the second one on this trail this year.

"I walk to work at 6:30 a.m. and I have to be very aware for sure. It's scary," said Mountain View resident Annie Kustin.

On Feb. 25, a woman was brutally attacked while walking the trail.

Mountain View police identified the suspect in the February attack as French national Michael Wendy Adonis.



"A French national who was staying in the area viciously attacked a woman who also was visiting from out of the area," said Nelson.

Mountain View resident Eugnia Belova and Anna Medvinski avoid the trail past 8 pm.

"Over the years this place is becoming less safe unfortunately," said Belova.

Medvinski said she wants the city to make some changes like, "Install lights here and make it more of a secure area with lights and cameras."

Suspect Sergio Martinez is facing charges of attempted rape, attempted kidnapping, and false imprisonment and prowling.

Detectives suspect there might be other victims and ask that anyone with information come forward and contact Mountain View Police.
