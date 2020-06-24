WATCH LIVE: State Superintendent Tony Thurmond discusses impact of police on school campuses

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California schools will be taking a closer look at the impact of law enforcement on campuses. State Superintendent Tony Thurmond is set to announce the effort in a virtual press conference Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.
The San Francisco School Board voted Tuesday night to sever its relationship with the police department, Mission Local reported. There are similar proposals under consideration in Oakland and San Jose.
The California Department of Education will "accelerate research" into the potential harms caused by police intervention in schools.
"As communities across the nation call for police reforms in the wake of officer-involved killings of Black Americans, schools across California are re-examining their relationships with local law enforcement. While reports exist of effective programs that proactively support school safety, concerning indicators also point to schools that disproportionately police, arrest or discipline students of color, negatively impacting their academic success and emotional health," the department said on Facebook.
The department will make policy recommendations after it concludes its research.
