Gardino's Ristorante in Los Gatos the site of cold case homicide investigation

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) -- An investigation is underway in Los Gatos and San Jose police say it is connected to a cold case.Investigators began digging a hole behind Gardino's Ristorante on North Santa Cruz Avenue on Monday. Tuesday morning a large hole could be seen under a canopy along with a pile of dirt.Officials confirm to ABC7 News the digging is linked to a cold case homicide investigation that has been going on for a number of years but they would not confirm any other details.Gardino's Ristorante is in a busy part of Los Gatos that is home to a number of other restaurants and businesses.An area near the restaurant is blocked off for the investigation but traffic is not impacted.San Jose police investigators say they do not intend to release any other information about the investigation at this time.