Police search for witness after 16-year-old boy fatally shot in Livermore

Do you recognize the White Volkswagen in the video?
RELATED: Manhunt for suspect who shot, killed 16-year-old in Livermore in Taco Bell parking lot
Police are hoping the driver could help them solve this crime.
They say the White VW was in the drive-thru of the Taco Bell on Stanley Boulevard at the time of the shooting on July 8.
Police are still looking for the murder suspect Jorge Luis Tellez.
They have not released the victim's identity, but friends say he was a football player and a musician at Livermore High School.