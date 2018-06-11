Police searching for suspected arsonist of 2 preschools in East Bay

Newark Police say they are searching for an arsonist. The latest fire happened at the Safari Kid Inc. preschool and daycare. (Newark Police/Twitter)

By
NEWARK, Calif. (KGO) --
Newark Police say they are searching for an arsonist. The latest fire happened at the Safari Kid Inc. preschool and daycare in Newark on Saturday, May 26, Memorial Day weekend.

The building had major damage. Police assisted the Alameda County Fire Department with the fire investigation. Officials determined the fire was deliberately set and is being connected to another incident over a holiday weekend last year.

Police have images of the suspect.

FILE -- Suspect police seek in arson in Newark, California.



Investigators say the woman brought a Molotov cocktail to the Safari Kid Inc. preschool and daycare in Union City on Alvarado Boulevard on November 27, 2017. Police say in this case she attempted to light the Molotov but it wouldn't light. The woman then removed the wick and smashed the bottle through the glass door and then left the bottle behind after throwing it through the door.

The Safari Kids in Newark has a note on the door say they are operating from their Union City location on 32462 Alvarado Boulevard. The contact number is (510) 431-3167.

Police are asking if you recognize the depicted suspect from the Union City incident, or have any information pertaining to the Newark incident please contact Detective Warren at (510) 578-4960 or Matt.Warren@newark.org. You may remain anonymous.
