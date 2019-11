Orinda Police Department and Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff are working a multiple shooting in Orinda. Investigation is active. Details coming later. — CoCo Sheriff PIO (@cocosopio) November 1, 2019

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- According to a tweet from the Contra Costa County Sheriff Public Information Officer, Orinda police and the sheriff's office are investigating a shooting with multiple victims.Details are scarce at this time but authorities say they are actively investigating this.