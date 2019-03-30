SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Mateo Police Department is asking for help in finding a possible underwear thief.
Police released a surveillance video showing a person of interest walking around during an open house on Sunday, March 24, 2019.
They say the man had a noticeable bulge around his abdomen that wasn't there when he first walked in.
After the open house, the homeowner noticed many of her expensive undergarments were missing and turned surveillance video over to police.
The person of interest is described as an Asian male, approximately 5'-4" to 5'-8" and slender build. He was wearing glasses, a grey long sleeve shirt, vest, and jeans.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspicious person is asked to contact Officer Ryan Alba at (650) 477-7516 or email ralba@cityofsanmateo.org
Anonymous tips can be submitted here or by calling (650) 522-7676.
San Mateo Police say if you are planning an open house, lock up your valuables, even those you wear and install interior home surveillance.
San Mateo Police search for underwear thief with expensive taste
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News