Police warn parents that 'Momo Challenge' may encourage suicide

Police around the world are warning parents of a disturbing, violent internet challenge that could be encouraging children to take their own lives.

According to the Daily Mail, the so-called "Momo Challenge" began appearing all over the world in recent weeks and follows the same style every time. The challenge asks the user to add and contact someone called "Momo." Then the user receives a barrage of frightening images and violent messages encouraging violence or suicide.


The image of a woman with grotesque features is linked to the game and taken from Japanese artist Midori Hayashi. The artist is not involved in the challenge.

According to the Buenos Aires Times, the challenge may be linked to the death of a 12-year-old girl from Argentina who apparently took her own life. If confirmed by police, the girl would be the first victim of this disturbing challenge.

The challenge seems to be passing around primarily through WhatsApp and Facebook, and authorities aren't sure of the perpetrators' motive.
