2 West Hollywood City Council members want Donald Trump's star off Hollywood Walk of Fame

This photo shows Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame that was vandalized Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Los Angeles.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. --
Two West Hollywood City Council members are trying to get rid of Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Council is expected to vote Monday on whether or not to ask the Los Angeles City Council for the removal.

MORE: Trump's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame destroyed with pickax; suspect turns himself in
A vandalism suspect turned himself in after he allegedly used a pickax to destroy President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.


The two West Hollywood members are criticizing the president for many things including his treatment of women.

Trump was given a star in 2007 before he was president. It has been vandalized several times since he took office.

