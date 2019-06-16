Activists rally across Bay Area to impeach President Trump

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- Activists gathered across the Bay Area Saturday calling for President Trump to be impeached. Similar rallies were held across the Country.In San Jose, a small group of activists gathered at City Hall were calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump."We need to hold him accountable, he's not above the law," said one woman.In San Rafael, another group of about a dozen held signs on Fourth Street with the same message.About 50 activists rallied near the Federal Building in Oakland, waving signs and chanting Anti-Trump slogans.Some took turns reading from the Mueller report, investigating Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election."We're calling on Congressional leaders to step up, be real leaders and sign a document to remove Trump," Said Quanah Brightman with United Native Americans.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is backing off from Impeachment, saying the effort is not even close to having support in the House."She may not want to pursue it but that's why we elected Congress to represent us," said activist Margaret Shelleda.Jason Clark, Chairman of San Francisco's Republican Party believes Impeachment is a losing venture."Democrats are beating a dead horse-- it's been three years, no Russian collusion, no evidence of a crime and no grounds for impeachment," said Clark.Some activists disagree. They say they'll keep urging lawmakers to move forward with impeachment.