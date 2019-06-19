2020 presidential election

Actress Jane Fonda to give White House hopeful Steve Bullock a boost

Jane Fonda arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

WASHINGTON -- Jane Fonda is joining a group of Hollywood power players to host a fundraiser for Democratic presidential contender Steve Bullock.

It's a show of support that could lend credibility among donors to the little-known Montana governor's bid for the White House.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock enters the 2020 race as Democrat from a Trump state

The Academy Award-winning actress is among a handful of Los Angeles agents, producers and lawyers hosting the Thursday event. An invitation obtained by The Associated Press indicates it will be held at the home of model and professional golfer Anna Chervin and her talent-agent husband, Ted.

Bullock may seem like an unusual benefactor of campaign cash from members of the Hollywood elite.

But the executive from a rural state won by President Donald Trump also enacted some progressive priorities, like expanding Medicaid.

